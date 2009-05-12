Fire destroys Minco grocery story

By Jon WatjeA fire broke out in the Williams grocery store and devastated the entire structure on Sunday morning.“We received the call at 12:15 a.m. and it lasted until around 6 a.m.,” Minco Fire Chief Clay Hurley said. “Departments from Mustang, Union City, Tuttle, Harold, Pocasset and Bridge Creek all assisted us with the fire.”Hurley said the structure itself made the fire difficult to fight.“It was a tough fire,” he said. “Just the way grocery stores are laid out made it difficult because there is only a front door and a back door and it was difficult to gain access to the fire.”As for the cause of the fire, it is still being determined.“The fire marshal said he would have a report for us in the next couple of days,” Hurley said.For more Mustang news and sports go to mustangpaper.com