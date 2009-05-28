Minco citizens rally together

By Jon WatjeAfter the loss of the Williams Discount Foods store, Minco citizens are uniting together to help the elderly and others do their grocery shopping.Minco's First Baptist Church has begun providing trips to Williams Grocery in Tuttle each Thursday morning for those needing assistance in getting to the store to buy groceries.“We saw a need in our community for seniors and those who cannot drive to get their groceries,” Minco First Baptist Church Youth Pastor Riley Prather said. “We wanted to start helping them by taking them to the Williams in Tuttle with our vans to do their shopping.”The Tuttle Williams Grocery regular Senior Citizens’ Day is Tuesday, but the store has agreed to make Thursday Senior Citizens' Day for those 65 and older who are coming in the vans from Minco.“We will make a trip at 9:30 a.m. and another trip at 10:30 a.m.,” Prather said. “We can take up to 12 people in each trip. We will also have volunteers helping seniors unload their groceries for them. Those who are interested need to call by noon on Wednesday to reserve space.”To reserve a place on the van or with more questions, call the church office at 352-4367.It will be necessary to call and reserve a place each week. There will be a helper on the van to assist with boarding and unboarding and also to help load groceries. In case of inclement weather on Thursday, the van will run on Friday.Victoria Winston, a Minco citizen, said she wanted to do her part in helping those get their grocery shopping done.“I make several trips to Yukon each week,” Winston said. “I wanted to help my community out and felt that something needed to be done so I am offering for seniors to call me if they need me to bring them anything. I shop at Buy For Less, Walmart, Target and other stores.”Winston said she could be contacted at 535-3360.Convenient stores in Minco have begun to stock up on items ever since the Williams fire.“We have been stocking up on bread, milk, eggs and cheese,” Erik Weigand of Sooner Easy Shop said. “Just the things that people have to have.”For more Mustang news and sports go to mustangpaper.com