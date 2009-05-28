Three dead in metro after double murder/suicide

By Brendan HooverManaging EditorA man wanted in connection with two Oklahoma City murders was found dead from an apparent suicide Wednesday afternoon by Oklahoma City Police near his parents' home north of Mustang.The body of Patrick Michael Vaught, 31, was found at approximately 12:30 p.m. in a heavily wooded area just east Chisholm Spur in the Chisholm Creek addition located between Czech Hall and State Highway 92 on Reno.State medical examiner's spokesman Rob Deaton said Vaught did not die from a gunshot wound, but he declined to comment on the cause of death pending autopsy results.Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Jennifer Wardlow said officers, with the assistance of police helicopter Air 1, located Vaught after a standoff that lasted for several hours at a residence located at 12640 Chisholm Spur.Oklahoma City Police Capt. Steve McCool said units were dispatched to the residence at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after receiving information that Vaught was possibly armed and barricaded inside the home.The residence is owned by Sid and Mary Vaught. Sid Vaught is a Mustang chiropractor.Through investigation it was determined that Vaught was connected to a homicide that took place shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning outside a residence at 3030 N. Utah, near 30th and Meridian in Oklahoma City, Wardlow said.Oklahoma City Police responded to a disturbance/shots fired call at that location. When officers arrived, they located a female victim, Shandy Roof, 33, in the front yard of the home, dead from gunshot wounds.Roof was pregnant when she was killed, so the incident became a double homicide, Wardlow said Thursday morning.Police have opened another homicide case in connection with Roof's unborn child, Wardlow said.Witnesses at the scene were interviewed by Oklahoma City homicide investigators, she said.Police would not officially release Roof's identification as of Thursday morning pending next-of-kin notification.Unconfirmed sources said that Vaught went to his parents’ home after killing Roof and her unborn child following an argument. Roof was the mother of Vaught's 10-year-old child, Arion, who was at the scene of his mother's murder and reportedly ran down the street screaming.Police have taken Arion into state custody, one of Roof's family members said.Of the relationship between Vaught and Roof, Wardlow would only say: “There was a relationship between these two individuals.”After Vaught showed up at his parents' home covered in blood, they reportedly called police.Vaught probably fled his parent’s home on foot between 4:30 a.m. and 4:45 a.m., before police could establish a solid perimeter around the home, Oklahoma City Police Capt. Steve McCool said.“There was a period of time for us to respond over here, get enough officers to set up a good perimeter. It’s obviously that time is when he slipped out of the house,” he said.Police canvassed the surrounding areas, and a helicopter could be seen flying over the area at noon. Many police units and personnel remained at the scene, which was cordoned off with yellow police tape well down the street.Neighbors gathered on the sidewalk of Chisholm Trail, the street that intersects Chisholm Spur in this small, affluent neighborhood.Several neighbors would not speak on the record out of respect for the family, but one said the neighborhood was quiet, a place where children often played together in the street.“This never happens here,” the neighbor said.Another neighbor said the day’s events would not affect the tight-knit atmosphere of the community of about 22 homes.“Everybody knows everyone else,” she said. “It’s sad.”For more Mustang news and sports go to mustangpaper.com