Architect unveils new MHS drawings

By Brendan HooverManaging EditorThe architects responsible for reinventing Mustang High School revealed new renderings showing what the campus will look like once construction on the largest capital project in Mustang Public Schools history is complete.District voters approved a $57.9 million bond issue on April 7 that will fund the transformation of MHS into a modern-looking, secure campus with more classrooms, expanded cafeteria and commons accommodations, a new central administration building, a new media center, a new Ninth Grade Center and a new bus loading area.Other buildings will see major renovations, more parking spaces will be added, and original MHS buildings like the Old Gym will be included in the plans.Gary Armbruster and Paul Meyer of MA+ Architecture gave a presentation to Mustang School Board members during their regular meeting on June 2. The firm meets with administrators twice per week to work on the project, getting input from the faculty members who will be using the new facility.“We dream about it at night,” Armbruster joked after the presentation.School Board members approved the schematic design and authorized the architects to move to the design development phase for MHS.The Ninth Grade Center will be located on the south side of the campus with a separate entrance resembling the front entrance. A two-story building, the building will feature 26 new classrooms, four open classrooms, one shared classroom, three special education classrooms, three principal’s offices, two counselor offices, and room for future expansion.“Expansion is built into the plans,” Meyer said.The existing West Building will be remolded, featuring nine classrooms, three special education classrooms and two open classrooms.The existing Central Building will be transformed into a new, state-of-the-art media center with raised ceilings and large windows allowing natural light to pour in, Meyer said.The building will also feature eight classrooms, a teacher workroom and one principal’s office.The new Commons Building will be the focal point of the school. With seating for 700 students, the new Commons Building will connect the media center, auditorium, cafeteria, the new East Building, and the existing North Building. The school’s main secured entrance will lead into this building.“Probably the thing it does best is it lets people know where the front door is. That’s something that is lacking right now,” Meyer said.A single elevator will provide access to the second-floor of the new Commons Building and the New East Building to the south.The New East Building will feature 23 new classrooms, two open classrooms, one shared classroom, three special education classrooms and a new administration area.“I think it’s going to create a lot of pride in the community of Mustang to have this facility that you can walk up to and approach,” Armbruster said.The new MHS auditorium will be completely renovated, including updated finishes, new lighting, new sound booth and a new ticket booth. The facility will seat 1,250 people, with a center aisle for easier access.“You won’t be able to recognize it,” Armbruster said.The existing Commons Building will become the new 10th Grade Center, and the existing Commons area will be remodeled into a teacher workroom and dining facility.The 10th Grade Center will feature 16 classrooms, four open classrooms, two special education classrooms and one principal’s office.The most recent change to the plans involves a new cafeteria addition. The kitchen was going to be housed in the original MHS cafeteria, but now a new space will be built, with a new kitchen and seven new serving lines that will accommodate 700 during students each during three proposed lunch periods.The MHS JROTC and DECA programs will be housed in the old cafeteria, which connects to the existing North Building that will be renovated to primarily house math classes. The new North Building will feature 12 classrooms, one open classroom and one principal’s office.The existing East Building will be remodeled and primarily used for science classrooms and labs. The building will feature 17 classrooms or labs.A new bus loading area will be built on the north side of the campus, with access on Juniper Drive and Snyder Drive. A total of 250 parking spaces will be added to the campus, and a future wood shop is included in the plans.For more Mustang news and sports go to mustangpaper.com