Mustang and Yukon graduates win scholarships

Brooke Hardin, a Mustang High School graduate, and Melissa Haftek, a Yukon High School graduate, were awarded $500 scholarships by the Canadian County Democrats on Sat., June 13. This was the first year that scholarships were awarded by the organization.State Democratic Party Chair Todd Goodman joined scholarship committee members Carol Ruth and Jerri Edwards to present the awards at the Democrats’ Summer FUNRaiser at Lake El Reno. Sixty members and guests, including many young Democrats and the award winners’ families, were present at the celebration, which featured a covered dish lunch and entertainment by the Bean Supper Band.Scholarship committee member Stephanie Fraker was unable to attend.Brooke Hardin will attend OSU in the fall. Brooke is a registered Democrat in Precinct 200. She is employed in the intern program at Tinker Air Force Base. She will pursue a degree in business and expects to graduate in May 2010. In her scholarship essay, Brooke expressed her concerns about health care, education and the environment, as well as jobs creation for the working people.Melissa Haftek will transfer in the fall from the University of Oklahoma to the University of Central Oklahoma. A Democrat registered in Precinct 216, Melissa is pursing a degree in psychology. She has been active in Young Democrats at OU, participates in voter registration drives and volunteered for "Rock the Vote" during the presidential election. Melissa expects to graduate in 2011.“We are very impressed with the scholarship packets prepared by Melissa and Brooke,” Carol Ruth said, “They did an excellent job and are outstanding examples of the Young Democrats who are involved in the Democratic Party today.”The Canadian County Democrats meet at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Canadian Valley Technology Center, located at 6505 E. Highway 66 between Yukon and El Reno. The group is actively recruiting Young Democrats. For more information, call 354-3189 or visit http://ccdem.tripod.com/.For more Mustang news and sports go to mustangpaper.com