Mustang man charged with home repair fraud

By Brendan HooverManaging EditorA Mustang man has been charged with two felonies in Canadian County District Court after he allegedly duped an elderly homeowner into paying for home repair projects that were never completed.Billy Dan Drewry, 38, was charged on June 3 with two counts of violating the Consumer Protection Act following an investigation by the Mustang Police Department, Canadian County Assistant District Attorney Paul Hesse said.Drewry is accused of contracting with the homeowner to repair her backyard fence, but he never performed any of the work, Hesse said."He is also accused by prosecutors of having previously been convicted of the same type of conduct in Cleveland County," Hesse said.Mustang Police Capt. Willard James said the crime was reported on May 18 when the female homeowner, who lives in the 400 block of West Pines Way, called police to report that she paid Drewry a total of $534.50 in March to repair the fence in her backyard.The work was never done, and the victim has not been able to contact Drewry again, James said.The victim reported that on March 24 Drewry approached her and said he had just moved into the house behind her.He said the common fence between the two properties needed repair, and he would be willing to pay for half the cost, James said.The victim gave Drewry a check for $150 at that time, James said.The next day Drewry allegedly came back and told the victim he had spoken to her next-door neighbors, and they agreed to pay half for repairs to fences between their homes.The victim gave Drewry another check for $384.50, James said.A felony count was filed for each offense, court records show. A warrant for Drewry's arrest was issued Thursday, James said.Homeowners should be wary of hiring door-to-door repairmen, Hesse said."They should also never pay a large amount of money up front for any repairs," he said.Homeowners should check with the Better Business Bureau or the Mustang Chamber of Commerce to find out if repairmen soliciting work are reputable, James said.