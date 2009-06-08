Schwartz announces Lt. Gov. candidacy

By Brendan HooverManaging EditorYUKON - Standing in his hometown before family, friends and supporters, State Rep. Colby Schwartz announced his candidacy Friday for the Republican nomination for the office of lieutenant governor in 2010.After meeting with business leaders at the Yukon Chamber of Commerce’s weekly community coffee at the Kirkpatrick Land, site of the Chisholm Trail Festival, Schwartz headed off to announcements in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.But the life-long Canadian County resident said he wanted to formally start his campaign in Yukon.“This is home. We wanted to start here,” Schwartz said.Schwartz said he would not run for reelection in House District 43, the district he has represented since being elected in 2006. He was reelected without opposition in 2008 and is currently serving his second term in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.The district is completely within the borders of Canadian County, including Yukon and Mustang.Schwartz’s wife, Brenda, and the couple’s two daughters, Campbell, 4, and Harper, 1, were on hand for the announcement. The day was doubly special as Harper was celebrating her first birthday, he said.“I’ll have to explain this to her when she gets older. She gets to spend her first birthday traveling the state,” Schwartz said.While enjoying hardy support in his own county, Schwartz said he would work hard to make himself a viable statewide candidate.“The race is next year. We’re starting a long time out. I have great support here, but I have to take the next 14 months and grow that support,” he said.In a released statement, Schwartz said he and his family decided to pursue the nomination to continue his pro-growth, conservative public service career.“As a lifelong Oklahoman and Canadian County resident, I feel like I am uniquely qualified to represent our state as the next lieutenant governor. My House district encompasses urban areas, suburban neighborhoods and rural communities, exposing me to a host of issues Oklahomans face each and every day,” Schwartz said. “I have been humbled by my public service opportunities so far in my career and have cherished my time serving the people of House District 43. But now I feel led to take the next step and serve the state which has given me and my family so much.”Schwartz also operates SchINC, LLC, a sales and marketing consulting firm.A Yukon High School and Oklahoma City University graduate, Schwartz began his political in 1996 working for many campaigns, including Bob Dole for President, Ed Apple for Corporation Commissioner and Jim Inhofe for U.S. Senate. He also served as State Sen. Mike Johnson’s campaign manager in 1998.Schwartz served two years on then Lt. Gov. Mary Fallin’s staff, starting in 1999 as her legislative and constituent liaison, where he learned the daily operations of the lieutenant governor’s office.“I am personally familiar with the lieutenant governor’s office and the day-to-day constituent needs and obligations to the people of Oklahoma required from the position,” Schwartz said. “This knowledge will allow me to hit the ground running from day one as we work together to grow Oklahoma.”Schwartz was also elected to three consecutive terms as chairman of the Canadian County Republican Party, serving from 2000 to 2006. He also served as a presidential elector for Oklahoma in 2004, and he recently completed his second term on the Oklahoma State Party Budget Committee.His current positions in the Oklahoma House include deputy majority whip and vice-chairman of the Transportation Subcommittee on Appropriations. He is also a member of the Public Health and Energy committees.Among the bills authored by Schwartz during the first session of the 52nd Oklahoma Legislature included HB 1569, a truth in medical advertising bill that prevents non-licensed people from presenting themselves as genuine medical professionals. Gov. Brad Henry signed the bill into law.Schwartz also authored HB 1570, which sought to reduce the number of medical malpractice lawsuits filed in the state by requiring an expert opinion confirming professional negligence before a lawsuit can be filed. Henry vetoed that bill.Rep. John Wright (R-Broken Arrow) has announced that he will seek the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor. Senate Majority Floor Leader Todd Lamb (R-Edmond) has not formally announced his candidacy, but he tapped former U.S. Sen. Don Nickles and Sandridge Energy CEO Tom Ward as his statewide campaign chairmen.Sen. Kenneth Corn (D-Poteau) has announced he will run for the Democratic nomination.Current Lt. Gov. Jari Askins said she would vacate the office to run for governor.For more Mustang news and sports go to mustangpaper.com