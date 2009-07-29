Man dies in truck, train accident near Union City

By Jon WatjeA truck driver was killed after his tractor-trailer rig was hit by a train near Union City on Tuesday, July 28.According to Union City Police Chief Eddie Dickerson, the driver, Howard Parker of Yukon, was driving the truck across the train tracks on SW. 59th St. west of U.S. 81.“We don’t know exactly what happened, but all we know is that he was trying to cross the tracks,” Dickerson said. “He worked for Duit Construction and was hauling concrete out to the concrete plant on SW. 59th and Choctaw.”Parker, 43, was transported to Parkview Hospital in El Reno where he later died from his injuries.The accident is still under investigation and the man is believed to not have worn his seat belt at the time of the accident.for more mustang news and sports go to mustangpaper.com