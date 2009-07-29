Sheriff Randall Edwards speaks at Canadian County Republican Party meeting

By Jon WatjeCanadian County Sheriff Randall Edwards was the guest speaker at the monthly Canadian County Republican Party meeting on Tuesday, July 28. The meeting was held at the Canadian Valley Technology Center in Oklahoma City.Edwards, who took over as the county’s sheriff last January, spoke on what he and his department has accomplished since he took office.“After I took office I had the justice system in our county assessed,” Edwards said. “One major issue was our county jail.”According to Edwards, a jail inspector pointed out all the problems with the jail and said it would eventually be shut down if improvements were not made.“There were holes in the wall, leaks in the showers, and some of the cells wouldn’t even lock,” Edwards said. “Recently we replaced the plumbing, patched the holes, painted the interior of the facility, stopped the leaks in the shower, and now have working locks on the cells that didn’t. We have taken measures to correct all the problems and we already have plans to replace the roof.”Administration changes have also taken place during the first seven months of Edwards being sheriff.“We were having a lot of personnel problems,” Edwards said. “I brought on board a new jail administrator, Jennifer Graumann, and she has done a great job.”Edwards emphasized the programs that he reinstated.“While I was campaigning for this office I made a promise to reinstate the programs that the prior administration dropped,” Edwards said. “I have kept that promise and we now have several programs that we used to have, and some new programs.”Some of the programs Edwards has reinstate include the K-9 Division, County Drug Task Force, a drug interdiction division, a fugitive task force, a DARE program, school security programs, a size and weights program, a Chaplin corp. and a prisoners work program.“Since last January, our drug interdiction division has seized $225,000, five vehicles, and made 20 arrests,” he said. “It has been extremely successful. When we seize drug money, we 75 percent of that money back into the drug programs so we are using drug cartel money to fight the drug cartels, which saves tax dollar money.”According to Edwards, the sheriff’s department has purchased new vehicles and drug dogs with money seized in drug busts.“None of these things would have been done without the support of the county commissioners and the people that work for me in my department,” Edwards said. “I am very honored to be the sheriff in this county and I will continue to do the best job I can.”The Canadian County Republican Party meets on the last Tuesday of every month and invites special guest speakers to speak at the meetings.for more mustang news and sports go to mustangpaper.com