Mustang caregiver honored

By Jon WatjeMaxine Morris has done her fair share for Mustang. Morris, who has served on the Mustang School Board for 20 years, was honored at an event that recognized caregivers in Canadian and Caddo counties on Thursday, Aug. 20 at the Canadian Valley Technology Center in El Reno.The event, 'Hometown Heroes: A Caregiver Celebration' featured 11 honorees from all over the two counties.Mustang Public Schools sponsored Morris for the event. Mustang School Board president Jeff Johnson and superintendent Bonnie Lightfoot was on hand for the event.Terry Jones, board member of the American Red Cross Canadian County Chapter, said Morris is more than deserving of the award."Morris has been on the board of education for a long time and has been a caregiver to hundreds of children over the years," Jones said.Walsh was awarded a glass medal by District 47 Representative Leslie Osborn and a certificate of appreciation and a certificate of appreciation from District 23 Senator Ron Justice.Also on hand at the event was District 45 Senator Steve Russell and keynote speaker, Dr. Richard Tate, founder of Tate Publishing and Enterprises in Mustang."Caregivers are the greatest people and take care of the needs of others, even when they are not asked to do so," Tate said. "A caregiver has 10 characteristics: they are not martyrs, they never ask why, they keep moving, do not expect gratitude, they will not receive help from those they help, they get things done, they are patient, resourceful, have stamina and have no regrets."Morris and her family moved to Mustang in 1966.Early on, she began her involvement in fostering the growth of the community. She was the driving force behind the formation of the early day version of what is now known as the Mustang Softball Association. From only one team in it's beginning, this association has grown to well over 40 teams today.She was also a founding member of the Mustang Athletic Association. During her many years as a member of the Board of Education she was actively involved in the construction of many new schools within the Mustang School District.Most recently with the construction of Mustang Centennial Elementary and the Mustang Education Center, which is named in honor of her husband, George P. Morris. This position also afforded her a unique opportunity – the honor of awarding a high school diploma to one daughter, two grandsons and her husband, who received his diploma late as a result of having joined the Air Force while still in high school.Morris attends the Mustang United Methodist Church, where she is actively involved as a Sunday school teacher in the adult class. She is a Trustee of the Mustang Economical Developmental Board, the Canadian County Citizens Advisory Board; where she serves as president, and a volunteer with Frontier Hospice. She was one of the first inductees into the Mustang Hall of Fame, is a member of the VFW Auxiliary, the Secretary of the Mustang Cemetery Association, a licensed Nazarene minister, mother and grandmother."This is quite an honor, but I don't deserve it," Morris said. "I have had four children go through Mustang Schools and the district has done so much for us. I have enjoyed my time here and I just want to donate back to the community for everything it has done for my family and I."Other caregivers that were honored included Keith DeVaughn of Binger, Nikki Pruitt of El Reno, Barbara Weever of El Reno, Alice Fisher of Fort Cobb, Willene Walsh of Union City, Roy and Regina Mayabb of Piedmont and Ashley Ragsdale of Yukon.