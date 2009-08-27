Union City caregiver honored

By Jon WatjeUnion City resident Willene Walsh has always put her family first. Walsh was honored at an event that recognized caregivers in Canadian and Caddo counties on Thursday, Aug. 20 at the Canadian Valley Technology Center in El Reno.The event, ‘Hometown Heroes: A Caregiver Celebration’ featured 11 honorees from all over the two counties.The Union City Lion’s Club nominated Walsh for the event, and her two daughters, Jennifer Davis and Sherree Orrell, also joined her.“She has done so much,” Davis said.Walsh was awarded a glass medal by District 47 Representative Leslie Osborn and a certificate of appreciation and a certificate of appreciation from District 23 Senator Ron Justice.Also on hand at the event was District 45 Senator Steve Russell and keynote speaker, Dr. Richard Tate, founder of Tate Publishing and Enterprises in Mustang.“Caregivers are the greatest people and take care of the needs of others, even when they are not asked to do so,” Tate said. “A caregiver has 10 characteristics: they are not martyrs, they never ask why, they keep moving, do not expect gratitude, they will not receive help from those they help, they get things done, they are patient, resourceful, have stamina and have no regrets.”Walsh spent much of her time caring for her family members.“Church and community have always played an active role in my life, but family has always come first,” Walsh said in her biography that was read to the audience. “Caring for my family has been a priority but became a bigger challenge when my dad developed cancer and needed transportation for treatments. Later, as both my mother and mother-in-law experienced declining health, constant care was needed for four to five years.”When her mother and mother-in-law passed away, Walsh turned her attention to her husband, Walter, whose health took a turn for the worse.“We experienced many ups and downs with his health for the next six years until his death in 2004,” Walsh said. “Although the years of caring for loved ones were challenging, it would have not been possible without the love and support of my two daughters and their families, Jennifer, Rusty and Caleb Davis of El Reno and Sherree, Kent and Jarrett Orrell of Hobart.”Walsh spent 35 years teaching at Union City Schools as a Home Economics teacher and counselor.“During my career, I was fortunate to have students compete at all levels of competition and be successful,” she said.Walsh was named Union City Teacher of the Year, State Vocational Teacher of the Year and Lion’s Club Citizen of the Year, among other awards.Towards the end of her career and into retirement, she taught Home Economics at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond for six years.Other caregivers that were honored included Keith DeVaughn of Binger, Nikki Pruitt of El Reno, Barbara Weever of El Reno, Alice Fisher of Fort Cobb, Maxine Morris of Mustang, Roy and Regina Mayabb of Piedmont and Ashley Ragsdale of Yukon.For more Mustang news and sports go to www.mustangpaper.com