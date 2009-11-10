HIgh-speed pursuit ends in arrest

By Jon WatjeStaff WriterMustang Police assisted the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office in a high speed pursuit that started in El Reno, weaved through parts of Mustang and ended in Oklahoma City limits on Monday, Nov. 2.“At 2:53 p.m. one of our deputies saw a red Chevrolet pickup in El Reno that matched the description of a vehicle used in several trailer thefts in Canadian County,” Canadian County Sheriff Randall Edwards said. “The deputy conducted a traffic stop and the pickup accelerated and drove off from the stop.”The pursuit went east on Interstate 40 reaching speeds of 90 m.p.h. The pickup exited at Mustang Road and continued south to State Highway 152, where Mustang Police units were waiting.“Our goal in this pursuit was to protect the people of Mustang,” Mustang Police Captain Willard James said. “We blocked the intersection of State Highway 152 and Mustang Road and our goal was to turn the pursuit from continuing on Mustang Road where several schools were letting out.”Mustang Public Schools Communication Officer Shannon Rigsby said bus drivers took every precaution during the chase.“Our drivers did a great job,” Rigsby said. “They are trained to look for issues that can affect the safety of the students on board. One particular driver pulled over when she noticed the chase from behind.”The pickup turned west on S.H. 152 and then turned south on Czech Hall Road to a dead end street at 119th Street. The pickup turned around back north to 89th Street where Mustang units were again set up to block the intersection.“We wanted to keep the pursuit away from the heavily populated areas,” James said.The pickup turned east on 89th Street until it was stopped at Council Road.“It was reported by one of the passengers that the driver had a pistol in his lap during the traffic stop and threw it out the window during the pursuit,” Edwards said. “A search for the pistol was conducted later on but it was not found.”The driver of the vehicle, identified as Aaron Matthew Martin, 30, was taken into custody and booked into the Canadian County Jail and charged with Speeding, Operating a Motor Vehicle without having a Driver’s License, (Felony) Eluding a Police Officer and Kidnapping.The two other occupants in the vehicle were brought to the Sheriff’s Office and questioned, photographed, fingerprinted and released.The agencies involved in the pursuit included the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Mustang Police Department.For more info on Mustang news and sport goto mustangpaper.com