Mustang Times wins Sequoyah Award

From staff reportsThe Mustang Times, your hometown newspaper, has been honored as one of the state’s best.Winners of the 2009 Oklahoma Press Association Better Newspaper Contest were announced Friday, Feb. 5, at the Reed Convention Center in Midwest City, Okla.Recipients of the 2009 Sequoyah Award, the highest honor in the annual contest, were The Norman Transcript, Stillwater NewsPress, The Journal Record, Stigler News-Sentinel, The Cleveland American, The Newcastle Pacer, Tulsa County News, El Reno Tribune and Mustang Times. The Sequoyah Award is based on total points accumulated in all events.Members of the Colorado Press Association judged a total of 850 entries received from 86 newspapers in the 2009 Better Newspaper Contest.The Mustang Times picked up its first Sequoyah Award this year with top place in 5 events. The Times took first in News Content, Advertising, Sales Promotion, News Writing and Sports Coverage in Division 9, sustaining member publications.In addition, the paper placed second in In-Depth Enterprise and Photography; third in Editorial Comment, Personal Columns and Community Leadership, and fourth in Layout & Design and Feature Writing.“High quality in photography and writing; diversity,” remarked a judge on the Times’ sports coverage.Mustang Times is owned and published by Steven Coulter and Steve Kizziar.A complete list of winners in the 2009 OPA Better Newspaper Contest is available on the OPA website at www.OkPress.com. For more information go to mustangpaper.com.