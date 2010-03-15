MHS students report hallucinations after using 'digital drugs'

By Brendan HooverManaging EditorAfter two Mustang High School students reported having hallucinations Friday, school administrators issued a warning to parents about a new fad among young people called “I-Dosing,” also known as digital drugs.According to Superintendent Bonnie Lightfoot, I-Dosing involves downloading MP3 files that use binaural brainwave technology. The technology works by using two tones in close frequency, one in each side of a set of headphones. To a listener, the different tones combine to create a beat frequency that alters brainwaves.The applications can be downloaded – often for a fee – to many cell phones and MP3 players, Lightfoot said in a letter that was delivered via mass e-mail to Mustang Public Schools patrons.“It’s something that we had never heard of or seen,” Lightfoot said in a telephone interview Monday. “We have talked to other districts, and, to our knowledge, there is not anyone else that has seen anything like this.”Lightfoot said administrators and the nurse at Mustang High School became aware of I-Dosing last Friday.“I think that there were a couple of students that might have had the visual appearance of maybe being under the influence of something, and after visiting with the students, we found out that they had tried something like (I-Dosing),” Lightfoot said.Some students who listened to one of the I-Doser MP3 files exhibited the same physical effects as if they were under the influence of drugs or alcohol, including increased blood pressure, a rapid pulse and involuntary eye movements, Lightfoot said.Two students reported auditory and visual hallucinations, she said.According to a source, one student had to be taken to the hospital after listening to one of the I-Doser files in class for 30 minutes. The sophomore student complained about “seeing demons,” another student said.Various websites offer I-Doser files for download. One website offer I-Doser MP3 files under such legitimate-sounding names as “weight loss,” “quit smoking,” and “anti-anxiety.”Another website offers groups of files in genres such as “hallucinogenic,” “recreational,” and “sexual.” Among the file names that can be found are “Acid,” “Peyote,” and “LSD.”“Sites promoting the binaural brainwave technology claim there are no dangers to listening to the ‘doses,’ Lightfoot said. “Based on the physiological effects, we are concerned about this phenomenon. Please talk to your child about the dangers around them, including the potential dangers from things that are promoted as being perfectly safe.”Administrators had a meeting Monday to discuss the issue. One way the district would attempt to deter students from I-Dosing at school is to enforce current cell phone policies, Lightfoot said.“It could be as limited as just making sure that teachers are paying close attention to (cell phones) not being turned on,” she said. “If it’s to the point where those need to be confiscated, then we will do that.”Mustang’s cell phone policy - as stated in the student handbook - says, “State law provides that a student may possess a telecommunication device while on school premises, while in transit under the authority of the school or while attending any function sponsored by the school.”According to the policy:- Use of cell phones, IPods, MP3 players, CD/DVD players, video/camcorders and any other types ofelectronic devices are not allowed during the school day;- Use of these or other such items tend to disrupt and distract at school and are better left at home;- If students choose to bring devices to school, they must be out of sight and not in use during the school day;- Repeated problems may warrant disciplinary action. Misuse (filming fights, inappropriate pictures, etc.) of the electronic device will warrant disciplinary action;- Telephones are available for student use in the office. Messages may be left for students at the office during the school day;- Mustang Public Schools is not responsible for any lost or stolen wireless or electronic telecommunication devices or any personal devices or equipment;- On the first offense, electronic devices will be confiscated, and parents will be notified and required to pick them up.- On the second offense, devices will be confiscated, parents notified and students will not be permitted to carry the phone for the remainder of the school year;- Exceptions to the disciplinary action will be at administrators’ discretion.More Mustang school news at mustangpaper.com