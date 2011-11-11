Mustang church holding prescription drug drop off Nov. 12

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) will be sponsoring their Pharmaceutical Take Back Program Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Life Tabernacle Church, 601 Hwy. 152, in Mustang.The program allows citizens to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription controlled dangerous substances. Pharmaceutical abuse is on the increase and the abuse has led to too many deaths. Unfortunately, the household medicine cabinet has been a source of supply of pharmaceuticals for youth and invited guests. The program’s purpose is to limit this source by giving citizens an opportunity to properly dispose of unused and unneeded prescription drugs.The A.C.T.S is a 12 week, state recognized, faith-based program designed to help individuals break from destructive, addictive behaviors and patterns by learning life skills that promote personal growth. It teaches students to reenter society sober with benefits such as bringing their families back together, and environments to maintain a positive attitude for life. It also teaches the science and effects of dangerous drugs and chemicals including alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and prescription drug abuse.The program began a year and a half ago and has been steadily growing with approx. 100 people of all ages who have completed the series. There has been a 25 percent recovery rate out of those 100; which is double the national average. A.C.T.S. has also been beneficial for family members coping with loved ones who have chemical addictions and serves as a support system and educational tool.A.C.T.S. is open to anyone and free of cost. The class is taught every Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Education Building at Life Tabernacle Church in Mustang. Child-care is available. For more information contact Joe Findley, program Director, at (405) 882-0485.