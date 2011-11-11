Residents shaken from record quake

By Jon WatjeManaging EditorMustang area resident, Julie Thrash, said she never really believed the earthquake insurance she purchased 18 years ago would come in handy.“I purchased it in the early 1990s when I moved into my house in Mustang,” Thrash said. “But I never thought I’d need it.”After Saturday’s 5.6 earthquake, the largest recorded in Oklahoma history, Thrash said she was relieved to be one of the few that carried the insurance. Her home, located near SW 3rd and Czech Hall, suffered several cracks on the exterior brick from the roof to the slab.“I inspected my roof and it appears to be fine,” Thrash said. “But there are parts of the exterior wall that are separated from the roof.”Luckily for most homeowners in Mustang and Canadian County, no damage was reported from the quake, which occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday evening.Canadian County Emergency Management Director Jerry Smith said he received no calls regarding the earthquake or any damage.“I heard that some homes had minor damage, but nothing major,” Smith said. “Who would of thought we would be having earthquakes. It’s been a interesting year with the tornadoes, flooding and droughts we’ve had.”Mustang City Manager Mike Rutledge said he went out the day after the quake to look for any damage.“We didn’t have any damage reported,” Rutledge said. “I checked the water towers and some of are facilities and did not find anything.”Stephanie Riley, who lives on Sam Houston Way in Mustang, was at home when the quake shook the area.“My husband and I looked at each other and we were like, ‘What’s going on?” Riley said. “It just kept shaking and when it was over, everyone in our neighborhood went outside wondering what had happened.”Riley said the quake caused a crack that runs all the way across the ceiling of their three-car garage.The Mustang Fire Department reported that they did not respond to any earthquake-related calls.Mark Burton, an insurance agent in Mustang for State Farm, said his office was flooded with calls on Monday regarding earthquake insurance.“I had a lot of calls,” Burton said. “We had a smaller earthquake last year and after that one happened, I had a good number of people call who bought insurance. I would say fewer than 25 percent of my clients had earthquake insurance before Saturday’s quake took place.”Burton said he is sure that number will jump.“Earthquake insurance is an optional coverage and mortgage companies do not require it,” he said. “Also, a lot of people think the odds of an earthquake happening here are very low so most people do not have it. However, if it does happen, it could be financially devastating. It is not that expensive and most people are surprised about how much it costs.”Oklahoma has been hit by big earthquakes before.According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck El Reno in 1952. Before Oklahoma became a state in 1907, another 5.5 quake hit the northeastern part of Indian Territory in 1882.The epicenter of Saturday’s quake was located near Sparks in Lincoln County, 50 miles east of the Oklahoma City metro. It was felt all throughout the state and including Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, northern Texas, and some parts of Illinois and Wisconsin.In 2008, the rate of earthquakes in Oklahoma began to rise, with over a dozen earthquakes occurring in the region east-northeast of Oklahoma City and southwest of Tulsa. In 2009, the rate of seismicity continued to climb, with nearly 50 earthquakes recorded, many big enough to be felt. In 2010 the activity continued.Researchers said 1,047 quakes shook Oklahoma last year, but the reason for the increase and the cause of Saturday’s quake is still unknown.